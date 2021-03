TDP defeat in Vijayawada Corporation Elections: ఆసక్తికర చర్చ .. సొంత పార్టీ నేతలే కొంప ముంచారా !!

English summary

The Vijayawada Corporation has a total of 64 divisions while the YCP has won 49 seats. The TDP had to be limited to 14 seats .One candidate from the CPM won. Lack of coordination among TDP leaders, lack of large-scale campaigning, lack of public confidence in the TDP manifesto, and large-scale campaigning aimed at making YCP leaders and ministers the main winners led to the defeat of the Telugu Desam Party in the Vijayawada Corporation.