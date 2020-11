ఏపీలో ప్రజలు పన్నుల కోసం ఆస్తులు అమ్ముకోవాలా ? వైసీపీ సర్కార్ పై టీడీపీ ధ్వజం

English summary

Politburo member Bonda Uma was outraged that taxes on the people were increased after Jagan came to power in the AP. Bonda Uma, who has been criticized for saying that raising the house tax now means selling off public property, said people were already struggling with the 50 types of taxes. Bonda uma said the idea of ​​raising property tax and water tax should be withdrawn. Bonda Uma questioned the government as to why people should be sacrificed for your incompetent rule.