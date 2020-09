దుర్గ గుడి వెండిరథాన్ని పరిశీలించిన టీడీపీ నేతలు .. మంత్రి వెల్లంపల్లి బర్తరఫ్ కు దేవినేని డిమాండ్

English summary

Former minister Devineni Uma has demanded an inquiry with the CBI into a series of attacks on temples in the AP. TDP leaders are angry over the disappearance of three lions in the silver chariot of Vijayawada Durga temple. Speaking after visiting the Durga Temple, former minister Devineni Uma was incensed at the negligence of the government. They demanded the immediate dismissal of endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas.