మంత్రి ధర్మానకు మతి చలించింది.. బాబుతో పోటీనా... టీడీపీ సీనియర్ నేతల రివర్స్ పంచ్

English summary

TDP leaders are incensed at AP Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas for challenging Chandrababu to contest against him in Uttarandhra. TDP senior leaders were outraged by Dharmana's remarks. He was told to keep his mouth shut and speak in a polite manne. TDP senior leaders Ayyannapathrudu, Buddha Venkanna and Chinarajappa gave a reverse counter to the minister's remarks.