రామతీర్ధంలో మళ్ళీ ఉద్రిక్తత .. బీజేపీ నేతలకు పోలీసులకు తోపులాట.. సొమ్మసిల్లి పడిపోయిన సోము వీర్రాజు

English summary

BJP leaders were stopped by police at Nellimarla Junction as they were trying to rally at Ramathiratham hill .There was a heated argument between the BJP leaders and the police. Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju and Vishnuvardhan Reddy were fainted in a scuffle between police and BJP leaders. Police arrested several BJP activists and also arrested MLC Madhav, who was on his way to a rally at Rama Tirtham.