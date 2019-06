పవన్ తో మరోమారు భేటీ అయిన వంగవీటి .. జనసేనలో చేరిక ముహూర్తం ఫిక్స్

English summary

Vangveeti Radha krishna, who joined the TDP from the YCP before the general election, is now expected to go into Janasena. Political analysts say that if all goes as planned ... he may soon join the Jana Sena. Radha is reported to be joining Janasena soon after meeting Pavankalyan.That is why he met Pawan and they met for over an hour. Vangaveeti Radha met Pawan at the party headquarters in Mangalgiri yesterday.today also he met pavan at his residence . they finalised the joining date in janasena on july 4th or 5th because it was Radha's father vangaveeti Ranga's jayanthi .