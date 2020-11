గన్నవరం వైసీపీలో మళ్ళీ లొల్లి ... వల్లభనేని వంశీకి వ్యతిరేకంగా దుట్టా వర్గం ఆందోళన

English summary

During the laying of the foundation stone of the Farmer Assurance Center in Kakulapadu two months ago, YCP activists formed two groups and fought before Vallabhaneni Vamshi and Dutta Ramachandra Rao. More recently, the clash has been repeated. The Dutta followers stormed the MPDO office and protested that all contracts were being handed over to Vamsi followers who came from the TDP.