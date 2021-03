విశాఖ స్టీల్‌ ప్లాంట్‌ ను100 శాతం ప్రైవేటీకరిస్తాం, ఏపీకి ఈక్విటీ షేర్ లేదంటూ కేంద్రం షాక్

English summary

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has given a written reply to a question raised by MP Satyanarayana in the wake Parliament session. She asserted that the Visakhapatnam steel plant would be privatized under any circumstances and that the state had no involvement in the steel plant affair. Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that 100% investment in steel plant is being withdrawn. Noting that the Andhra Pradesh government has no equity stake in the Visakhapatnam steel plant.