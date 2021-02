బినామీల పరం చేయాలన్నది జగన్నాటకం.. స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ భూముల అమ్మకం ప్రతిపాదనపై విమర్శల వెల్లువ

English summary

In particular, Telugudesam party leaders are angry with AP CM YS Jagan for proposing to sell the Visakhapatnam steel factory land. How far the Chief Minister is saying that he will solve the Visakhapatnam steel problem if he sells 7,000 acres. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishna has alleged that the sale of Visakhapatnam steel plant land was a conspiracy of A1 and A2.