విశాఖ ఏజెన్సీలో వింత వ్యాధి .. ఐదుగురు మృతి ... అలెర్ట్ అయిన వైద్యులు

English summary

On the one hand the corona epidemic is booming, on the other hand a strange disease is rampant in the Visakhapatnam agency. Five tribals have died of a strange disease in a span of three weeks in Rompalli panchayat Karakavalasa and Chinarabha villages in Visakhapatnam agency Ananthagiri zone. They were found dead with fever, abdominal pain, severe swelling of the limbs and illness.