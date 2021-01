బండి సంజయ్ వ్యూహం, భారీగా చేరికలతో మారుతున్న గ్రేటర్ వరంగల్ రాజకీయం .. టీఆర్ఎస్ లో భయం

English summary

In the state of Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party is creating tension for the TRS party. BJP shocked the TRS in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, is now targeting in Greater Warangal. As part of that, Bandi Sanjay focused on strengthening the party in Greater Warangal with a massive strategy. there is huge joinings in BJP from various parties. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation is one of the most important corporations for the TRS party after Greater Hyderabad. The BJP is moving ahead with its tactics in the wake of elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in the next three months.