కాంగ్రెస్ నుండి గెలిచి టీఆర్ఎస్ కు అమ్ముడుపోతారా ? ఫిరాయింపు నేతలను చెప్పుతో కొట్టిన మహిళ

Against the odds, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clinched the Narsampet Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP), but not before a high drama that witnessed defection of three members of mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) belonging to the Congress to the ruling party. Adding more spice to it, there was a kidnap drama which finally ended up in fisticuffs with a Congress worker attacking her party MPTC members who defected to the TRS with a slipper.It may be noted here that of the 11 MPTC seats in the Narsampet MPP, while the Congress had won six, the TRS managed to win five. With just one seat separating the balance, the Congress tried hard to hold its members intact to win the MPP president post but in the end it was TRS that emerged victorious by allegedly enticing three MPTCs to their camp.