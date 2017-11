Talk Of The Day

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has turned down the application of the makers of 'Padmavati' to expedite the certification process of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, which has been mired in a slew of controversies over its storyline and concept, will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications, said the Censor Board.