కరీం 'పెద్ద జాదూ': ఇలా హైటెక్ కాపీయింగ్.., సురేష్ గోపీ స్ఫూర్తి, విస్తుపోవాల్సిందే!

Mittapalli Srinivas

A trainee IPS officer was allegedly caught trying to do a Munnabhai to better his UPSC score here on Monday. Just as Sanjay Dutt used a bluetooth-linked device to write his medical term tests in that Bollywood blockbuster Munnabhai MBBS, Safeer Karim, 27, was caught red-handed using a cellphone and wireless earphones while taking the civil services exam.