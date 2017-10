Talk Of The Day

The latest buzzword doing rounds in the Telangana politics these days is 'VELKAM,' which sounds like 'welcome.' And the meaning of it is quite obvious: the new-found love between Velama and Kamma groups. To be more specific, it is the understanding between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Telugu Desam Party. However, sources say it is not exactly a new-found love. Ever since TRS president and Telangana CM KCR dealt a master stroke on the TDP with the cash-for-vote scam two years ago and forced TDP president and AP CM Chandrababu to shift his base lock-stock-barrel to Vijayawada and Amaravati.