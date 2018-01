విస్తూ పోయిన సీఎం చంద్రబాబు: దుర్గగుడిలో స్పెషల్ పూజలు నిజమే.. ఈఓ సూర్యాకుమారే కీలకం

Politics

Swetha

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu surprised on special rituals in Vijayawada Kanakadurga Temple and he fired on Endoment and Police officials that what are they doing things gone away. Police and Endoment departments reports suggest that Kanakadurga Temple EO Surya Kumari played key role in this special rituals. In this context CM Chandrababu suspended Surya Kumari and responsibilities given to Endoment Commissioner Anuradha.