English summary

Come 2018 and domestic flyers out of Kolkata, Ahmebadad and Vijayawada will whiz through airports if they link their Aadhaar number to air tickets at the time of booking. Airports Authority of India (AAI) will implement the government's ambitious "digi yatra" programme+ as a pilot project early next year from these three airports and then roll out this Aadhaar-based seamless travel experience at other airports.