టెన్త్ పరీక్షల్లో మార్పులు..! విద్యార్థుల నైపుణ్యాన్ని వెలికితీయడమే లక్ష్యం అంటున్న అదికారులు..!!

English summary

The SC board is going to radically change the final examination system of class 10th education. The scoreboard is expected to make it possible for students to earn more marks with these changes. It seems that the students have suffered a certain loss of anxiety and have extended the time to keep it in mind. The information is divided into all the four sections of the exam papers for the students ' ventions in the upcoming exams. It is clear that the changes taking in the tenth class examinations will prevent mass copying and use to increase the skill of the students.