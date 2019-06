కుప్పంపై దృష్టి పెట్టనున్న జగన్ .. అమేధీ తరహా వ్యూహ రచనలో వైసీపీ బాస్ ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్

English summary

BJP's Smriti Irani's victory from Amethi is a shock to common man but not to the political circles. Despite losing in 2014, BJP did not stop the development works here. In fact in the last five years, Amethi has transformed a lot and it was Smriti seen in the constituency a lot than Rahul Gandhi. Eventually, the voters preferred Smriti over the Congress president. Now this same strategy is being considered by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan. He asked the officials to come up with a report of all the developmental activities that were under taken in the last five years in Kuppam constituency which TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu's segment. As soon as CM ordered, the Panchayatraj officials are busy preparing the report and they are likely to submit the report to Jagan later this week.Jagan will take a look at the report and is likely to come up with special strategy for Kuppam. But five years has a long way to go and if Jagan impresses the people of Kuppam, then it will be a tough time for the TDP boss in the coming elections.