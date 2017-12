టి-టిడిపికి కాపు సెగ!: రిజైన్ చేస్తా.. బాబుకు ఆర్ కృష్ణయ్య షాక్, 'జగన్ దురదృష్టవంతుడు'

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Saturday unanimously passed the Kapu reservation bill which will provide the community with a 5 per cent quota in education and employment in the state. However, Kapu quota if issued, one of the ruling Telugu Desam Party’s electoral promises in 2014, will take the total quota in the state to 55 per cent, which is more than 50 per cent limit restricted by the Supreme Court.