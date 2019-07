ఆ టీడీపీ నేతకు చేదు అనుభవం .. 'రైతు భరోసా'కు వెళ్తున్న టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేను అడ్డుకున్న వైసీపీ నేతలు

English summary

MLA Bala went to attend the YSR raithu bharosa Program organized by YcP Sarkar in Ongole town of Prakasam district today. He went on to pursue a government program in the rank of an MLA. TDP MLA going to the event set up at Kalyana Mandapam, blocked by the YCP workers and supporters at the gate.This is a program run by the YCP and the TDP MLA is not allowed to participate in the program. They demanded to go back immediately. The police have not provided any protection to the MLA despite the blockade of large-scale YCPs. This is what the MLA's bala Veeranjaneeswamy has gone back from there