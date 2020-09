సీఎం జగన్ ను కలిసిన టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే వాసుపల్లి గణేష్ .. అనుకున్నట్టుగానే !!

English summary

Another shock to the TDP in Vishakha district. MLA Vasupalli ganesh met ap cm jagan mohan reddy today at CM's camp office in tadepalli. and he expressed his support to ycp.Vasupalli Ganesh, MLA from Visakhapatnam South,who has decided to quit the Telugu Desam Party gave support to ycp today . MLA Vasupalli Ganesh and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met jagan .