పండుగలా జరిగిన విశాఖ ఉత్సవ్...ఘనంగా ముగింపు వేడుకలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The closing ceremony of three-day Visakha Utsav has concluded on a grand note on Saturday. More than 2 lakh people have attended the closing ceremony. Central minister sujana chowdary, AP Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P Pulla Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, MP Hari Babu and other political leaders have attended the event.