English summary

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, the debate on the conduct of tenth and inter examinations continues. The ruling YCP has made it clear that if the opposition TDP demands that the exams not be conducted in the wake of the corona surge, the exams will be carried out.Nara lokesh outraged on CM Jagan over the tenth and inter exams. He criticised jagan as kamsa . lokesh incensed jagan that it was evidence of jagan's stupidity.