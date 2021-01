పంచాయితీ నామినేషన్ల దాఖలుకు వచ్చిన అభ్యర్థులు వెనక్కి , గుంటూరులో అందుకు భిన్నంగా

English summary

Already on the first day of nominations many candidates are going to the offices to file nominations. In Anantapur district, two candidates returned without filing nominations . TDP leaders are worried about the non-acceptance of nominations in Kottapeta in East Godavari district. Meanwhile, for the panchayat elections in Guntur district, the authorities have arranged for the acceptance of nominations . TDP leaders are demanding that nominations be taken as per the schedule.