రెండు చోట్ల ఓటేసిన ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత .. కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘానికి బీజేపీ ఫిర్యాదు .. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ఎస్ఈసి

English summary

KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla kavitha cast her vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections has become a big controversy. BJP leaders questioned how the right to vote was exercised again in Greater Hyderabad, claiming that Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had exercised his right to vote in the Assembly elections from Bodhan constituency of Nizamabad district. Two places complained to the Electoral Commission about how the kavitha was cast her vote . The state election commission clarified that kavitha's vote was canceled in Nizamabad.