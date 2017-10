ప్రతిష్ఠ దిగజారినా వీరభద్రుడిదే ‘పైచేయి’: కమలనాథుల్లోనూ పట్టుకోసం ఆరాటం

National

Simla: After making an impressive comeback in Uttarakhand a few months ago, BJP is betting big on another bordering hill state, Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 9. Like Uttarakhand, Himachal, which has a history of throwing out incumbent governments every five years, is also under Congress rule, where its old war horse Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is battling age and serious corruption charges.