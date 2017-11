ఎయిర్ ఏషియా, ఇండిగో నుంచి.. బంపర్ ఆఫర్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a bid to lure flyers, several airlines have come out with discount offers on a number of domestic routes for the month of November. Air Asia India is offering all-inclusive tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata at a price of Rs 1,299. As per the offer conditions, the flyer has to book the flight by November 5 to avail the offer for for flying till April 30, 2018. Apart from Air Asia, Indigo Airlines has also started a special offer for flyers to travel from Chenai to Bengaluru at a discount price of Rs 1,120. To lure customers, the airlines is also offering tickets below Rs 1,200 on several routes, including Jammu-Srinagar at Rs 1,168, Delhi to Jaipur at Rs 1,178, Imphal-Guwahati at Rs 1,212, Pune to Kolkata at Rs 1,264, Bhubaneswar to Kolkata at Rs 1,299 and Goa to Bengaluru at Rs 1,316, among others.