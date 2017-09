డేరా బాబా జైలు జీవితం: తట్ట బుట్టా పట్టుకుని.. మట్టిపని చేస్తూ.., పులిమీద పుట్రలా కోర్టు కూడా...

National

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was not just a (self-confessed) godman, he was also a millionaire, the Haryana government has revealed. In a report that the ML Khattar government will submit to the Haryana and Punjab High Court today, the Dera Sacha Sauda, the controversial sect run by Ram Rahim, has been valued at Rs 1,453 crore. This is just in Sirsa, where the Dera headquarters are located. The Haryana government has estimated that Gurmeet Ram Rahim's organisation owns properties worth around Rs 1,600 crore across the state. The government estimate does not include properties that the Dera owns outside of Haryana.