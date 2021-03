English summary

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger — all Facebook services were briefly down around the world. Many users had been posting on Twitter about not being able to log into any of the Facebook services, and Gadgets 360 staff also found that we can't send messages on WhatsApp, or open the other sites for almost an hour. According to website outage tracker Downdetector, the problems started to be noticed by users at around 10.30pm IST on Friday, March 19 — as of 11.30pm IST they started to be functional again.