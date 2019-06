English summary

Just a few days after a student was found dead at a school in Kolkata, another school in the city has decided to keep tabs on the time spent by students in bathrooms. The principal of South City International School announced during an assembly on Monday that students will have to mention their 'in and out time' whenever they need to use toilets, said a report in The Telegraph. The new rule, which will be implemented from Monday (July 1), is a measure that the school has taken to know where each student is, in case anything goes wrong.