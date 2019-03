మళ్లీ వారణాసి నుంచే బరిలోకి మోదీ : పూరీ నుంచి బరిలోకి దిగరని కమలదళం స్పష్టీకరణ

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the parliamentary seat he retained after winning two seats in the 2014 election. There has been speculation that in the April-May national election, the Prime Minister may opt for another temple town, Puri, but top party sources say he is likely to stick with Varanasi. The BJP parliamentary board is apparently strongly in favour of a PM Modi encore in Varanasi. It is not clear, however, whether he will contest from a second seat and whether that seat will be Puri. BJP's assessment is that having PM Modi as a candidate shored up its tally in Uttar Pradesh, where it won a staggering 71 of 80 seats in 2014. With recent disappointments in UP (by-polls) and other big northern states Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - the party lost both to the Congress - the BJP sees more potential in Odisha, Bengal and other states in the region, say sources.