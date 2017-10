మహిళతో సన్నితంగా..: బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి వ్యక్తిగత ఫొటోలు వైరల్

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

In a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party Party (BJP), its candidate for the Gurdaspur by-poll in Punjab Swaran Salaria has been accused of rape. The complainant has moved the Supreme Court with her plea against Swaran Salaria claiming that she was physically exploited by him on the pretext of marriage.