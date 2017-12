National

English summary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may either be holding back Rs. 2,000 notes or could have stopped printing high denomination currency, says a SBI Research report. Juxtaposing the data presented in the Lok Sabha recently with the one provided by RBI in its Annual Report earlier, the SBI Ecoflash report said today, "we observe" that the value of small denomination currency in circulation up to March 2017 was Rs. 3,501 billion. This implies that the value of high denomination notes was equivalent to Rs. 13,324 billion as on December 8, after netting out the small denomination notes from the currency in circulation on that day, it said.