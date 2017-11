జియోకు షాక్: రూ.38లకే 100 ఎంబి డేటా, వాయిస్ కాల్స్

National

Narsimha

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid recharge pack, named Chhota Champion, with both data and calling benefits at Rs. 38. The new recharge pack comes with validity of 28 days and comes with 100 minutes of local and STD calls as well as 100MB data for the entire validity period. It can be purchased via retail outlets, MyVodafone app, Vodafone and other recharge websites, and USSD.