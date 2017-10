మంత్రి స్మృతి ఇరానీపై బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు, ఎంపీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal tweeted his admiration for Union minister Smriti Irani, calling her a "firebrand". Rawal said the Information and Broadcasting is a "firebrand" for appointing lyricist Prasoon Joshi+ as chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and for yesterday naming actor Anupam Kher+ , chair of the Film and Television Training Institute of India. "Much needed boost for the film industry," is how Rawal described the appointments.