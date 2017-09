డబ్బు కోసం వ్యభిచారం చేయమన్న బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్, ఆమె ఏం చేసిందంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

A girl, Reshma alias Deepthi committed suicide in her house at Kalkaji area of Delhi after facing harrasement from his Boyfriend to do prostitution to earn money. Reshma is living together with a Taxi Driver Neeraj who belongs to Badan of Uttarpradesh. They are living together per the past one year in Delhi. Neeraj is harrasing Reshma to do prostitution for making money. After so much tourtere, Reshma committed suicide. Police arrested Neeraj after handover a sucide note written by Reshma in her house.