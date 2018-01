International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A legislation backed by the Trump administration pushing for merit-based immigration and increasing the allotment of Green Cards by a hefty 45 per cent annually has been introduced in the House of Representatives, a move that could benefit Indian techies if signed into law. The legislation 'Securing America's Future Act' if passed by Congress and signed into law by US President Donald Trump will end the diversity visa programme and reduce the overall immigration levels from curre ..