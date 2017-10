International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE

#UPDATE At least two people dead, 24 injured with suspected gunshot wounds at Las Vegas hospital, reports Reuters quoting hospital spokesman

English summary

Two people have died from gunshot wounds and at least another 24 are injured after an early morning shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, a city hospital confirmed.