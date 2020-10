దేవరగట్టు కర్రల సమరం ... పోలీసులకు సవాల్ గా.. 144 సెక్షన్ విధించినా సరే టెన్షన్

English summary

Kurnool district Devaragattu stick fight is creating tension for the authorities. This year, the police have canceled the Devaragattu stick fight, which is traditionally held on the day after Vijayadashami. Police announced the cancellation of the bunny festivities due to the corona, saying no one should take part in the festivities in the wake of the corona outbreak. However, despite the cancellation of the bunny festival by the police, the organizers are adamant that the festival, which has traditionally been going on for years, will continue. Against this backdrop, tension gripped the authorities over the Devaragattu stick fight.