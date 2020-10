శవంతో కలిసి జీవనం .. కుళ్ళి కంపు కొడుతున్నా పట్టించుకోని కుటుంబం .. ఆ ఇంట్లో ఏం జరిగింది ?

English summary

A tragic incident took place in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A 60-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Arasavalli Aditya Nagar Colony in Srikakulam district, but her family members living with her dead body. The corpse remained in the house for days and the corpse smelled rotten .The colony people complained to the police that they could not bear the stench .The most horrific and tragic incident came to light.