English summary

Konda Raghavareddy, who played a key role in the YCP near Lotus Pond, made interesting remarks about Sharmila's new party in Telangana state. Konda Raghava Reddy made interesting remarks that YSRCP, which is going to put Sharmila in Telangana state, is not ready to be the tail party for YSRCP and will enter the election ring alone with the new party. He made it clear that the water, funding and recruitment panchayats between the two states would continue if the party put it here. He made it clear that sharmila would be ready to fight with the AP government if necessary, especially with the formation of a new party regardless of anyone.