సీఎల్పీ విలీనానికి నిరసనగా 36 గంటల దీక్షకు దిగిన భట్టి ..కోదండరాం మద్దతు

English summary

Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched hunger strike at Indira Park protesting against the MLAs merging into TRS. According to the party sources, the strike will be continued for 36 hours in which TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, V Hanumantha Rao, Jeevan Reddy, Seethakka and other leaders have taken part.During the protest, the Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the TRS party for merging the Congress MLAs. He said that MLAs have to resign their posts before moving to another party and the same was said in the constitution. "The Congress party has weakened due to the defection of MLAs to TRS," added Bhatti. Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao said that they have complained to the governor to suspend the MLAs for defecting to TRS. A plea was also filed in the court pertaining to the issue which was adjourned to June 11, said Rao. He also questioned the TRS party as to how can it merge the MLAs into the party while the case was pending.