శ్రీరామనవమి వేడుకలపై కరోనా ప్రభావం .. భద్రాద్రి రామయ్య కళ్యాణానికి భక్తులకు నో ఎంట్రీ

English summary

corona difficulties to Bhadradri sriramanavami celebrations. Devotees were denied permission to enter the temple to view Swami Kalyanam during the corona. Swami Kalyana Mahotsavam will start at 10.30 am. Ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Ajay Kumar were given silk garments on behalf of the government. officials stopped their special pujas and Tirtha Prasada distribution in the wake of the corona outbreak.