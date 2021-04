ఆరోగ్యశ్రీలో కరోనా వైద్యం... ప్రజారోగ్య ఆమరణ నిరాహార దీక్షలో ఎమ్మెల్యే సీతక్క డిమాండ్

English summary

Congress leader Mulugu MLA Seethakka demanding the inclusion of corona treatment in Arogyasri in the wake of the corona epidemic outbreak. She demanded the govt to give covid treatment to all in Arogyasri .. MLA Seethakka, started the hunger strike for public health at Indira Park. Seethakka said free ambulance services be provided and that every family who died with corona be reimbursed the bills they had incurred in the hospitals through the entire Chief Minister's relief Fund.