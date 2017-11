Telangana

New Congress entrant A Revanth Reddy will not be given any party post for some time. This is the strategy of the Congress party to keep resentment among the party seniors at bay , a senior Congress leader said. It may be mentioned that Revanth Reddy was the working president and the assembly floor leader of TDP before he resigned from the posts and joined the Congress. He also tendered his resignation from the MLA post, which, however, is yet to reach the Telangana Speaker's office.