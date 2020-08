శ్రీశైలం ప్రమాద స్థలానికి వెళ్ళకుండా రేవంత్ రెడ్డి అరెస్ట్ .. కేసీఆర్ కు అంత భయమెందుకు రేవంత్ ప్రశ్న

English summary

Nine people have been died in a tragic fire that broke out at the Srisailam Hydroelectric Power Station due to a short circuit. Police arrested Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy and former MP Mallu Ravi while they were on their way to visit the Srisailam accident scene. He was prevented from going to Srisailam. PCC Working President, MP Revanth Reddy was arrested by the police near Kattamayasamma temple near Dindi in Nagar Kurnool district.