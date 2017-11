ఇస్తే గుర్తుండిపోయేలా! వాళ్లలా కాదు కేసీఆర్.. ఇవాంకా కోసం భారీ గిఫ్ట్!

Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to present a unique gift to Ivanka at the dinner party hosted by the Telangana government at Golconda Fort on December 29 to all delegates attending the summit. Since Ivanka is also Advisor to US President, the government will follow the protocol and accord a fitting reception with felicitation to her. The gifts will comprise a memento of Charminar, (a replica of the historical structure), pearl-studded necklace and diamond-cut jewellery designed by Hyderabad jewellers and handloom woven silk sarees from Gadwal and Sircilla. Sources said that KCR will take a final call on which items to be gifted to Ivanka. The state government requires permission from Ivanka’s security staff to finalise the gift items, according to sources. After KCR and security staff give their nod, the protocol wing will prepare the gift basket.