Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Further intensifying their fight for better wages and fairer share in profits, thousands of Uber and Ola cab owners and drivers went on a flash strike on Monday. Hundreds of cabs attached to Uber and Ola services by private owners were gathered at Secunderabad station and the owners and drivers staged protest demanding state government's intervention in their issue. Representatives of Telangana Cab Owners and Drivers Association said hundreds of families of drivers and owners who attached their cabs on the hope of getting Rs70,000 per month were on the streets today as both Uber and Ola failed to fulfill their promise.