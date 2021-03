తిరుపతి లోక్సభ ఉప ఎన్నిక .. నేటి నుండి నామినేషన్లు .. మొదలైన పొలిటికల్ హీట్

English summary

The nomination process for the Nagarjunasagar and Tirupati by-elections began today. Nominations will be accepted till the 30th of this month. Nominations will be scrutiny on March 31. The withdrawal of nominations will continue till April 3 after that. Elections will be held on April 17. The counting will take place on the second day of May and the results will be revealed. Meanwhile, all political parties are gearing up to field their candidates in the run-up to the election nominations process.